DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dupont Capital Management Corporation is an investment management company that is based out of Wilmington, Delware. The company was established in 1993, although its parent company can trace its history back to 1942, and currently operates as the asset management arm of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company. Dupont Capital Management utilizes top down and bottom up investment methodologies and invests in the value stocks of companies across all major caps. The company invests in public equity, alternative investments, and fixed income markets on a global scale, benchmarking its performance against various Russell, S&P, and Lehman indexes. Dupont Capital Management has grown from its inception to now have 129 employees of which 50 are investment professionals. The company invests most heavily in the materials sector, which alone makes up approximately a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, and energy sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Dupont Capital Management currently holds over $31.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 31 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 1 which makes up a minority $80 million of its held assets. Both of its total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total number of accounts growing from 20 five years ago to its current amount and its total assets managed growing from $23.8 billion back in 2010 to its current amount. Dupont Capital Management mainly caters to pension and profit sharing plans, which alone makes up over a third of its client base, and also provides to investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charities, and others, in order of decreasing clientele. The company currently offers its Emerging Markets Debt and Emerging Markets mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1751 stocks valued at a total of $2.14Bil. The top holdings were CTVA(10.80%), AAPL(2.96%), and MSFT(2.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought 260,318 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 639,835. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.

On 07/26/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63 per share and a market cap of $45.70Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

The guru established a new position worth 60,300 shares in NAS:LHCG, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $164.82 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, LHC Group Inc traded for a price of $163.28 per share and a market cap of $5.07Bil. The stock has returned -21.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LHC Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 45,648 shares in NYSE:PSB, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.99 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, PS Business Parks Inc traded for a price of $187.44 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned 23.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PS Business Parks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.87 and a price-sales ratio of 11.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 50,898 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 07/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.6 per share and a market cap of $2,453.67Bil. The stock has returned 2.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 36.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.94 and a price-sales ratio of 6.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 95,841-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

