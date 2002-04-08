RESTON, Va., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( CHCI) (“Comstock”), a diversified real estate development and asset management company, and leading developer of transit-oriented and mixed-use neighborhoods in the Washington, DC region, announced today that VIDA Fitness Brands will open a next-generation flagship facility at Reston Row District, the newest phase of Reston Station.



Slated for opening in 2024, VIDA Fitness will occupy approximately 50,000 square feet on three levels of 1845 Reston Row Plaza, the fourth Trophy Class office tower at Reston Station and the first building scheduled for opening in Reston Row District.

Plans for the best-in-class fitness and wellness facility include VIDA’s Penthouse Pool Club on the rooftop, featuring unrivaled views of the Reston and Tysons skylines and the Blue Ridge Mountains. VIDA’s Penthouse Pool Club will be the first rooftop pool club open to non-resident members in the Dulles Corridor. VIDA will also offer outdoor fitness classes at Reston Row’s Central Park.

The Reston Row location will feature VIDA’s signature SweatBox, a new and innovative workout experience that combines intensive cardio and strength training intervals. Additional offerings include a first-of-its-kind hyperbaric oxygen treatment and recovery center featuring IV treatments, cryotherapy, and compression therapy, as well dedicated spaces for VIDA’s signature brands: VIDA Fitness studios, Bang Salon, Aura Spa, and VIDA Pilates.

VIDA’s new Reston location will include state-of-the-art fitness machines, expert personal trainers, a spin studio featuring Coach By Color® bikes, which provide riders customized fitness settings, and a weight room designed for strength work on free weights with ample space for stretching. The fitness studios will host a full suite of workout classes including Yoga, Pilates, Barre, Zumba, and Body Pump. Reston Row will join the roster of VIDA Fitness locations in Washington DC and Northern Virginia, which include Ballston, City Vista, Gallery Place, Logan Circle, U Street and The Yards.

“We are beyond excited to launch our newest location at Reston Station,” said David von Storch, President and Founder of Urban Adventures. “It is clear to me that Comstock is creating a world-class urban environment at Reston Station with a retail tenancy consisting of the best forward-thinking local and regional operators, and office tenants that provide thousands of potential VIDA customers. We look forward to bringing VIDA Fitness and its affiliated brands to Reston Station, the perfect retailing opportunity to expand our market reach.”

Aura Spa, VIDA’s tranquil day spa brand, will deliver signature facials, sports and Thai massages, waxing, body scrubs, cupping, and CBD oil treatments. Bang Salon, voted Best Hair Salon in DC by Washington City Paper, will offer clients cutting-edge styling services that include cuts, color, and highlights. VIDA at Reston Row will feature an expanded Fuel Bar concept with a full-service lobby bar and café, fully equipped with co-working spaces and semi-private meeting areas. Modern amenities also include luxury locker rooms, steam, and sauna rooms, and wi-fi access throughout the facility.

“We are thrilled to have VIDA Fitness and its suite of signature brands join the Reston Row District,” said Timothy J. Steffan, Chief Operating Officer for Comstock. “The integrated combination of health, wellness and beauty represents another significant merchandising addition to the retail component of the Reston Station neighborhood and will provide an array of fitness and wellness opportunities to Reston residents and guests at the JW Marriott next door. We look forward to VIDA bringing their established urban brand to Reston Station.”

About VIDA Fitness

With six uniquely designed and thoughtfully laid out locations in downtown Washington, DC and Arlington, VA, VIDA Fitness provides industry-leading facilities and programming, all powered by the best fitness professionals to support you in achieving your goals and creating a community where people of shared values can make meaningful personal connections.

About Reston Station

Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Covering more than 60 acres spanning the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle Reston-East Metro Station on Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to the first Helmut Jahn designed building in Virginia. An iconic JW Marriott is now under construction and will feature 250 rooms, 90 JW branded luxury condominiums, and 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art conference and event space. World class restaurants and unrivaled social and fitness amenity spaces will raise the bar for hotels in the Washington, DC region. A separate Marriott branded extended stay hotel will provide addition options for travelers. The New Remarkable®, Reston Station is home to corporate tenants including Google, ICF, Neustar, Spotify, Clarabridge, and Rolls-Royce of America. Founding Farmers, Starbucks. Matchbox, Big Buns Burgers, and Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse are open and/or coming soon while CVS, Scissors & Scotch, and other service-oriented retailers provide additional conveniences for residents, office workforce, and commuters alike.

For more information, please visit www.comstock.com or www.RestonStation.com

About Comstock

Comstock is a leading developer and manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. As a vertically integrated and multi-faceted asset management and real estate services company, Comstock has designed, developed, constructed, acquired, and managed thousands of residential units and millions of square feet of commercial and mixed-use properties in since 1985, and has been selected by multiple jurisdictions as Master Developer of Public-Private Partnerships responsible for development of some of the largest transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Comstock provides a wide array of real estate-related services that include asset management, strategic capital markets advisory services, development and construction management, marketing and leasing services, office and retail property management, residential property management, and commercial garage management. Comstock is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHCI. For more information, please visit www.comstock.com.

