NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Uber Technologies, Inc. ("Uber" or the "Company") (: UBER).



The investigation concerns whether Uber and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 11, 2022, The Guardian published an exposé based on a leak of 124,000 internal documents that “revealed the inside story of how the tech giant Uber louted laws, duped police, exploited violence against drivers and secretly lobbied governments during its aggressive global expansion.” Among other news, The Guardian reported that “[d]uring the fierce global backlash [to Uber’s expansion], the data shows how Uber tried to show up support by discreetly courting prime ministers, presidents, billionaires, oligarchs and media barons” and that “[l]eaked messages suggest Uber executives were at the same time under no illusions about the company’s law-breaking, with one executive joking they had become ‘pirates’ and another conceding: ‘We’re just [expletive deleted] illegal.’”

On this news, Uber’s stock price fell $1.15 per share, or 5.15%, to close at $21.19 per share on July 11, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.