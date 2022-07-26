JMG Financial Group, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2301 WEST 22ND STREET, SUITE 300 OAK BROOK, IL 60523

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $1.61Bil. The top holdings were VOO(26.52%), VO(14.31%), and VEA(10.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JMG Financial Group, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 298,939 shares. The trade had a 3.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $205.07 per share and a market cap of $48.73Bil. The stock has returned -13.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.98.

During the quarter, JMG Financial Group, Ltd. bought 684,552 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 2,337,205. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.51.

On 07/26/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.24 per share and a market cap of $28.24Bil. The stock has returned -12.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.44.

During the quarter, JMG Financial Group, Ltd. bought 76,906 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 1,232,810. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $359.25 per share and a market cap of $256.27Bil. The stock has returned -10.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.81.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 382,623 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.18 per share and a market cap of $93.10Bil. The stock has returned -17.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

JMG Financial Group, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:VUG by 53,440 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.82.

On 07/26/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $233.58 per share and a market cap of $71.23Bil. The stock has returned -21.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a price-book ratio of 7.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

