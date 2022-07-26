MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

104 WOODMONT BOULEVARD, SUITE 320 NASHVILLE, TN 37205

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $734.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.88%), AAPL(5.72%), and NVDA(3.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:NDAQ by 46,568 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.16.

On 07/26/2022, Nasdaq Inc traded for a price of $173.01 per share and a market cap of $28.49Bil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nasdaq Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-book ratio of 4.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 73,641 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 90,215. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.53.

On 07/26/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $91.29 per share and a market cap of $230.85Bil. The stock has returned 21.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-book ratio of 5.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 14,044 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 16,414. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $439.2.

On 07/26/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $396.81 per share and a market cap of $105.22Bil. The stock has returned 10.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-book ratio of 9.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ETN by 37,749 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.85.

On 07/26/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $139.14 per share and a market cap of $55.52Bil. The stock has returned -8.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 118,627 shares in NYSE:SLB, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.75 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $35.6 per share and a market cap of $50.34Bil. The stock has returned 22.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

