LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP is an investment management firm based out of Boston, Massachusetts. The company was established in 1817, tracing its history back to Nathaniel Bowditch, one of the prominent innovators in New England. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors is currently headed by President Charles-Fredrick David Boit and has grown from its inception to now have 75 employees of which 15 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally and invests in public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors utilizes a hematite investment methodology and invests in companies that have employee diversity, positive environmental impact, good labor practices, and strong corporate governance. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors’s top 10 holdings together make up over a third of its total asset allocations, and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 8.9%. The company currently holds over $5.6 billion in total assets under management spread across over 2,600 accounts, all of which are discretionary except for 46 that make up a minor $180 million of its managed assets. Although Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors’s total number of managed accounts has been decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing significantly from $3.6 billion back in 2010 to experience $2 billion in growth to its current amount today. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over three quarters of its entire client base, and also provides services to individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, and corporations.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 646 stocks valued at a total of $8.14Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.55%), MA(6.53%), and DHR(5.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA bought 97,999 shares of NAS:ALGN for a total holding of 210,246. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.29.

On 07/26/2022, Align Technology Inc traded for a price of $251.86 per share and a market cap of $19.85Bil. The stock has returned -60.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Align Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-book ratio of 5.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 228,030 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.98.

On 07/26/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $80.31 per share and a market cap of $92.11Bil. The stock has returned -34.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 94,526 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.9.

On 07/26/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $158.37 per share and a market cap of $45.24Bil. The stock has returned -26.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-book ratio of 6.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:HDB by 137,252 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.49.

On 07/26/2022, HDFC Bank Ltd traded for a price of $58.61 per share and a market cap of $108.53Bil. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 58,630 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/26/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $99.78 per share and a market cap of $181.75Bil. The stock has returned -44.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 68.80, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

