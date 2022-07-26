DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

PO BOX 1347 JACKSON, MI 49204

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $444.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.02%), V(5.37%), and ABT(5.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC bought 28,759 shares of NAS:PCRX for a total holding of 31,844. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.61.

On 07/26/2022, Pacira BioSciences Inc traded for a price of $56.78 per share and a market cap of $2.58Bil. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pacira BioSciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.58, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC bought 20,471 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 138,679. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.19.

On 07/26/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.04 per share and a market cap of $89.22Bil. The stock has returned -74.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC bought 5,709 shares of NYSE:GNRC for a total holding of 8,755. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.52.

On 07/26/2022, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $232.15 per share and a market cap of $14.82Bil. The stock has returned -47.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-book ratio of 6.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC bought 4,173 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 55,520. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.33.

On 07/26/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $234.63 per share and a market cap of $52.03Bil. The stock has returned -16.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 8,605 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 07/26/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $99.78 per share and a market cap of $181.75Bil. The stock has returned -44.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 68.80, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.