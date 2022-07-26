NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GrandSouth Bancorporation. ( GRRB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GRRB to First Bancorp for 0.910 shares of First Bancorp common stock per share of GRRB.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ( ONEM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. ( ONEM) to Amazon.com, Inc. for $18.00 per share in cash is fair to 1Life shareholders.

PCSB Financial Corporation ( PCSB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PCSB to Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (“Brookline”), for either $22.00 in cash consideration or 1.3284 shares of Brookline common stock, subject to allocation procedures to ensure that 60% of the outstanding shares of PCSB common stock will be converted to Brookline common stock.

Unity Software Inc. (: U)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Unity Software and ironSource Ltd. is fair to Unity shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, each ordinary share of ironSource will be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity common stock.

If you are a Duke Realty investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: