NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sharps Compliance Corp. ( SMED)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SMED to an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners for $8.75 per share.

Euronav NV (: EURN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EURN to Frontline Ltd. for 1.45 Frontline shares.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. ( VIVO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VIVO to SD Biosensor, Inc. and SJL Partners LLC for $34.00 per share.

Rattler Midstream LP ( RTLR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of RTLR and Diamond Energy, Inc. ("Diamondback") ( FANG). Under the terms of the agreement, RTLR's shareholders will receive 0.113 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of RTLR common stock they own.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: