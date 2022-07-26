NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc. ( IEA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IEA to MasTec for $10.50 per share in cash and 0.0483 of a MasTec share for each IEA share

Zymergen Inc. ( ZY)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ZY to Ginkgo Bioworks for 0.9179 Ginkgo shares for each Zymergen share.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ( SBTX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the the merger of SBTX and ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that Silverback’s net cash at closing is $240 million, SBTX equity holders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined company.

Hanger, Inc. (: HNGR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HNGR to Patient Square Capital for $18.75 in cash per share.

