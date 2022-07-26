NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Unity Software Inc. (: U)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Unity Software and ironSource Ltd. is fair to Unity shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, each ordinary share of ironSource will be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity common stock.

If you are a Unity Software investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at [email protected] .

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. ( HMTV)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMTV to a subsidiary of Gato Investments LP for $7.00 in cash per share of HMTV owned.

ironSource Ltd. (: IS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ironSource Ltd. (: IS) to Unity Software Inc. for 0.1089 shares of Unity common stock for each ordinary share of ironSource.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (: EGY)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EGY in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition of TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe"). Under the merger agreement, EGY will acquire each TransGlobe share for 0.6727 of an EGY common share, leaving EGY shareholders owning approximately 54.5% and TransGlobe shareholders owning approximately 45.5% of the combined company upon closing of the transaction.

