But wait, there’s more! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced its 5G network received top honors from independent industry experts umlaut and Opensignal. umlaut first issued a new report that once+again names the Un-carrier as the most reliable 5G network with the most 5G coverage and highest active 5G download and upload speeds. And a new analysis from Opensignal also published today ranked T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G #1 in speed with more connectivity than Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G and AT&T’s 5G+!

“T-Mobile’s 5G network has consistently ranked as the most reliable with the fastest speeds and the best coverage," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “These latest reports demonstrate again the extent of our 5G leadership across the US with the combination of great 5G coverage and reliability coupled with powerful speeds. And we continue to enhance these experiences for our customers every day through the incredible work of our network team.”

With top honors from nearly 30 independent reports, T-Mobile 5G is the nation’s most-awarded network.

The umlaut report ranked T-Mobile highest for 5G reliability, significantly ahead of both AT&T and Verizon. T-Mobile 5G also clocked the fastest download and upload speeds, leaving Verizon and AT&T far behind. The Un-carrier also had the best 5G coverage, with customers connecting to 5G 92% of the time, compared to Verizon customers connecting to 5G just over 50% of the time. The results were crowdsourced from 3.8 billion samples from 678,000 real 5G users between January 24 and July 10, 2022, captured in places that matter most like work, school, home and everywhere in-between.

In its first “enhanced 5G” U.S. user mobile experience analysis published today, Opensignal examined T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G alongside Verizon's and AT&T’s mid-band and millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G services. The analysis confirms T-Mobile leads the pack, providing more connectivity in many more counties than its competitors. Opensignal saw T-Mobile's 5G UC in 41.9% of the counties tested while Verizon's and AT&T’s enhanced 5G services were only seen in 11.7% and 1.4%. T-Mobile also has the fastest enhanced 5G download speeds and ties for first for fastest enhanced 5G upload speeds.

Opensignal analysis – ‘Quantifying+the+new+5G+Enhanced+services+in+the+US’, July 2022, based on Opensignal independent analysis of mobile download speed measurements recorded during March 16 – June 13, 2022 © 2022 Opensignal Limited

5G Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest & Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from January 2022 to July 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com%2Fen%2Fbenchmarking%2FUSA

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

