The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Block, Inc. (“Block” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SQ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 4, 2022, Block announced that a former employee had improperly downloaded certain reports of the Company’s subsidiary, Cash App Investing, on December 10, 2021. The information in the reports included full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity. As many as 8.2 million Cash App Investing customers were affected. The former employee had accessed these reports after their employment ended.

On this news, Block’s stock fell $9.27, or 6.4%, to close at $135.92 per share on April 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

