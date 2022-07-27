ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11500 OLIVE ST ST LOUIS, MO 63141

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $180.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.21%), AAPL(4.96%), and MA(3.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 22,147-share investment in ARCA:IWD. Previously, the stock had a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.08 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $149.16 per share and a market cap of $51.77Bil. The stock has returned -4.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

The guru sold out of their 40,146-share investment in ARCA:XLE. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.39 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $73.09 per share and a market cap of $33.80Bil. The stock has returned 53.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

During the quarter, ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO bought 16,217 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 44,637. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.67.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $114.81 per share and a market cap of $1,168.12Bil. The stock has returned -37.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-book ratio of 8.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 3,510 shares in NYSE:HUM, giving the stock a 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $445.03 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $492.28 per share and a market cap of $62.27Bil. The stock has returned 5.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO bought 4,833 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 12,661. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.2.

On 07/27/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $331.56 per share and a market cap of $315.03Bil. The stock has returned 37.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-book ratio of 33.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.80 and a price-sales ratio of 10.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

