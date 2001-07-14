Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against FirstCash on January 14, 2022 with a Class Period from February 1, 2018 to November 12, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of FirstCash have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The FirstCash class-action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) FirstCash has made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% - and often exceeding 200% - in violation of the Military Lending Act (the “MLA”) and a consent order the company had entered into with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the “Order”); (ii) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (iii) FirstCash’s financial results were, insubstantial part, the product of FirstCash’s violations of the MLA and the Order; and (iv) as a result, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational, and financial harm if FirstCash’s violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

If you are a long-term stockholder of FirstCash, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form.

