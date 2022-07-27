Sargent Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $324.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.85%), CDMO(3.56%), and BX(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sargent Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,663,275-share investment in NAS:ATRS. Previously, the stock had a 3.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.19 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Antares Pharma Inc traded for a price of $5.59 per share and a market cap of $955.07Mil. The stock has returned 37.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antares Pharma Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 149,796 shares in ARCA:SPYG, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.35 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.72 per share and a market cap of $12.85Bil. The stock has returned -16.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

The guru established a new position worth 157,657 shares in ARCA:SPYV, giving the stock a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.42 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $37.77 per share and a market cap of $12.83Bil. The stock has returned -3.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

The guru established a new position worth 29,013 shares in ARCA:VOE, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.01 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $134.12 per share and a market cap of $15.51Bil. The stock has returned -2.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

The guru established a new position worth 73,310 shares in ARCA:JAAA, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.5 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $49.11 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -1.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

