Riverstone Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $159.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(12.93%), DHR(9.95%), and GOOGL(9.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Riverstone Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Riverstone Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 49,950 shares. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.19.

On 07/27/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.04 per share and a market cap of $89.22Bil. The stock has returned -74.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Riverstone Advisors, LLC bought 36,682 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 38,731. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.

On 07/27/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $91.09 per share and a market cap of $117.82Bil. The stock has returned 64.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.76 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 19,184 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.04 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $103.75 per share and a market cap of $60.77Bil. The stock has returned 49.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 12,862 shares in AMEX:LNG, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.17 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $144.16 per share and a market cap of $36.64Bil. The stock has returned 70.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -45.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Riverstone Advisors, LLC bought 1,761 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 2,704. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.87.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $205.07 per share and a market cap of $48.73Bil. The stock has returned -13.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.01.

