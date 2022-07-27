Executive Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 177 stocks valued at a total of $744.00Mil. The top holdings were VMBS(6.88%), GIGB(5.04%), and VTIP(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Executive Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 311,747 shares. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.1.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.52 per share and a market cap of $27.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYG by 133,357 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.35.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.72 per share and a market cap of $12.85Bil. The stock has returned -16.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

The guru established a new position worth 106,235 shares in NAS:FTSM, giving the stock a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.4 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.445 per share and a market cap of $5.53Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

The guru established a new position worth 112,094 shares in NAS:MCHI, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.14 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $51.38 per share and a market cap of $8.13Bil. The stock has returned -26.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

The guru established a new position worth 57,657 shares in ARCA:SUB, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.92 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.21 per share and a market cap of $8.89Bil. The stock has returned -1.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

