Aprio Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $251.00Mil. The top holdings were SRLN(9.67%), BSV(7.83%), and AVUV(7.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aprio Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Aprio Wealth Management, LLC bought 231,869 shares of ARCA:XSOE for a total holding of 271,394. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.78.

On 07/27/2022, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund traded for a price of $28.04 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned -26.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.95.

During the quarter, Aprio Wealth Management, LLC bought 78,396 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 258,993. The trade had a 2.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 07/27/2022, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $72.3 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

Aprio Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VAW by 25,274 shares. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.23.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Materials ETF traded for a price of $164.16 per share and a market cap of $2.88Bil. The stock has returned -7.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Materials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.98.

The guru established a new position worth 48,951 shares in ARCA:VOX, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.07 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Communication Services ETF traded for a price of $94.3 per share and a market cap of $2.64Bil. The stock has returned -35.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

During the quarter, Aprio Wealth Management, LLC bought 63,036 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 109,639. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.39.

On 07/27/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $73.09 per share and a market cap of $33.80Bil. The stock has returned 53.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

