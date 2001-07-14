NewsNation, America’s fastest growing cable news network, today announced that Chris Cuomo, the award-winning broadcast journalist and attorney, will be joining its prime-time line-up this fall as the host of his own show. Mr. Cuomo appeared on “Dan Abrams Live” tonight at 9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT, to discuss his new role with Nexstar Media Group’s cable network, which has been consistently earning praise for its unbiased daily reporting and news coverage.

With over two decades of experience as an investigative journalist and television news anchor, Chris Cuomo has interviewed presidents and world leaders, reported from war zones, covered the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and shared hundreds of powerful, eye-opening stories impacting the lives of everyday Americans.

"NewsNation has earned high-praise from multiple media watchdog groups by remaining true to its mission to bring viewers the fact-based news that impacts their lives without opinion or bias,” said Sean Compton, Nexstar Media Inc.’s President of Networks. “Chris joins our growing team of seasoned, award-winning journalists and will further our efforts to continue to ensure fairness and transparency in our news reporting and talk shows.”

“NewsNation believes in the work I am doing with the Chris Cuomo Project and I look forward to building something special here - covering news wherever it happens and having conversations that cater to common concerns and solutions rather than political parties or the political circus,” said Mr. Cuomo.

Mr. Cuomo most recently hosted CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” one of the highest-rated shows on cable news, and previously co-anchored the network’s three-hour morning show, “New Day.” At ABC News, Mr. Cuomo served as chief law and justice correspondent, co-anchor of ABC's “20/20,” and news anchor for “Good Morning America.” Prior to ABC News, he was a correspondent and political policy analyst for Fox News. Mr. Cuomo began his career as an attorney, following his graduation from the Fordham School of Law.

Mr. Cuomo has received multiple Emmy Award nominations and was recognized with a News Emmy for his “Good Morning America” profile of 12-year-old poet Mattie Stepanek, making him one of the youngest correspondents to ever receive the award. He has been awarded Polk and Peabody Awards for team news coverage and his work has been recognized with a national Edward R. Murrow Award for breaking news coverage, a Gerald Loeb Award for Television Deadline business reporting, and an American Bar Association Silver Gavel Award for investigative news.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNation is America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online, and on the NewsNationNow app.

