Mason & Associates Inc recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $285.00Mil. The top holdings were USFR(12.27%), BAUG(11.16%), and VIG(8.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mason & Associates Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 694,193 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 12.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.27 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.33.

Mason & Associates Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:IWY by 130,867 shares. The trade had a 6.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.44.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF traded for a price of $130.63 per share and a market cap of $4.48Bil. The stock has returned -17.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a price-book ratio of 9.62.

The guru established a new position worth 254,160 shares in BATS:USMV, giving the stock a 6.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.1 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $71.52 per share and a market cap of $27.67Bil. The stock has returned -4.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.99.

The guru established a new position worth 271,350 shares in ARCA:SCHO, giving the stock a 4.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.22 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.19 per share and a market cap of $9.69Bil. The stock has returned -3.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Mason & Associates Inc reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 186,138 shares. The trade had a 4.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.73 per share and a market cap of $41.29Bil. The stock has returned -5.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

