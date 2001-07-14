Enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia are embracing software-defined networking (SDN) to improve network integration, automation, orchestration and management, in a trend expected to continue for several years, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for Singapore and Malaysia finds companies in the region are adopting SDN so they can seamlessly add applications and network resources to meet business and user goals more efficiently and securely. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on supply chains, remote work and customer experience requirements have intensified demand for network agility.

“To remain competitive, enterprises need to become data driven, with optimal connectivity, multi-cloud capability and end-to-end security,” said Deepraj Emmanuel, director, ISG Asia, based in Singapore. “These requirements are creating huge opportunities for carriers and managed service providers operating in Singapore and Malaysia.”

Throughout the region, LAN, WAN, WLAN and cloud connectivity are beginning to merge, the report says. Over the next five to 10 years, SDN will allow organizations to monitor workflows and segment networks from end to end, among other capabilities. Key features made possible by SDN include intent-based networks, rapid hotspot provisioning, edge computing and solutions powered by AI and machine learning.

Security is a major, growing concern for enterprises in Malaysia and Singapore, as in other parts of the world, ISG says. Companies are demanding better security across all types of networks, and expecting full security from core to edge in SDN infrastructure, ISG says. Secure access service edge (SASE) implementations with advanced capabilities are increasingly common in SDN deployments.

IoT is a rising trend in Asia, with the number of edge devices growing exponentially, the report says. This is driving demand for edge computing to analyze data on the network before transferring it to the central data center or cloud. While edge computing is still a nascent technology in Singapore and Malaysia, demand is expected to grow significantly over the next 12 to 24 months. Common challenges to rolling out edge computing include application formats, security, resilience and efficiency.

The report also examines other aspects of the SDN’s emergence in Singapore and Malaysia, including the growing maturity of service providers and how they are helping enterprises enhance their performance with SDN.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for Singapore and Malaysia evaluates the capabilities of 34 providers across five quadrants: Managed SD-WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), Enterprise Networks Technology and Service Suppliers, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Edge Technologies and Services.

The report names Orange Business Services, Singtel/NCS, Telekom Malaysia and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names Verizon as a Leader in three quadrants and Cisco, Maxis and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in two quadrants each. Cato Networks, Celcom Axiata, HPE Aruba, Juniper Networks and NTT are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, TCS is named as a Rising Star — a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Microland, Nuage Networks, Tata Communications and Verizon are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Tata+Communications.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Network — Software Defined Solutions and Services report for Singapore and Malaysia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726006193/en/