BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) has appointed Sharon H. Smoot as president of BWXT’s Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. (NOG). In this role, she will have full responsibility for NOG’s mission to provide a complete range of nuclear components and services, including the manufacture of nuclear reactor components for U.S. Navy submarines and aircraft carriers and other nuclear and non-nuclear R&D and component production.

“Sharon brings not only proven executive leadership in large, complex industrial and naval operations, but also a reputation for delivering results while inspiring confidence in customers and employees,” said Kevin McCoy, president of BWXT Government Operations. “Her successful career within the highest levels of the U.S. Navy across fiscal, policy, nuclear industrial operations and technical functions will be highly valuable in effectively managing our nuclear production facilities in the U.S.”

Smoot devoted more than 30 years of her civilian career to the U.S. Navy, including her final senior executive service assignment as executive director for logistics, maintenance and industrial operations for the Naval Sea Systems Command. She also held positions of increasing responsibility in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Throughout her career, Smoot earned numerous awards and honors, including the Department of the Navy Civilian Distinguished Service Award, NAVSEA Meritorious Unit Commendation and the Presidential Rank Award. She holds a master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech.

Smoot succeeds Joel W. Duling, who is retiring from BWXT. Smoot will begin her new role at BWXT on August 1, 2022.

