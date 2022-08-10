Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, announced that Mike Zemetra, CFO, and Brian Alger, SVP Investor Relations and Capital Markets, will present and hold virtual one-on-one meetings at BofA’s SMID Cap Ideas Conference.

BofA SMID Cap Ideas Conference

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Virtual one-on-one meetings

Veritone management will participate in a moderated fireside chat on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 10:30 to 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Veritone’s investor+relations+website.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your BofA representative or [email protected].

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

