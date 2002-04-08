PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroClean Technologies (“AeroClean” or the “Company”) ( AERC), a leading air hygiene technology company announces that it has been named the official Health & Safety Sponsor of the FLCMAA, the largest chapter worldwide, which is made up of over 700 members and over 300 country, golf, city and yacht clubs. Through the FLCMAA organization, AeroClean bridged partnerships with several organizations and recently deployed Safe Air Technology spaces at multiple clubs, including the Venice Yacht Club, The Wanderers Club, and Frenchman’s Reserve.

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) is a critically important issue to preserve business continuity and protect occupants of indoor spaces due to its direct correlation to the health and well-being of building occupants - including hospitality providers and country clubs in the FLCMAA. As the official health & safety sponsors of the FLCMAA, AeroClean will provide Pūrgo™ air hygiene technology for several FLCMAA in-person events. Pūrgo™ not only works to filter and sanitize the air in real-time, it also provides supplemental air ventilation for indoor spaces. Pūrgo’s™ recent 510(k) clearance and classification as a Class II medical device has not only garnered acceptance within the healthcare sector, but also within other target industries by customers who are looking to adopt technology that has been designed, tested and proven to eliminate 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi and viruses.

“We are so pleased to welcome AeroClean as the official health and safety sponsor of the Florida Chapter of the Club Management Association of America (CMAA) and thank them for providing us with the technology to safely convene and reconnect with our members in-person. Through our partnership, we are able to get our extensive network acquainted with the benefits of Safe Air Technology that works to support their business continuity, overall health and wellness, and enables clubs to utilize their spaces at full potential and capacity again,” said Beth Sargent, executive director of FLCMAA.

“We are thrilled that our members, guests and staff can breathe easier knowing that we are providing cleaner and safer air in our indoor spaces. The Pūrgo™ units were not only easy to set-up and deploy, they also look great in our club,” said Sean Lutwin, General Manager of the Wanderers Club.

“Our members, guests and team can now enjoy an additional layer of protection from harmful airborne microorganisms, allergens, pollutants and odors - so we can focus on making every gathering and event at our club a most enjoyable and memorable experience,” said Bruce Furman, General Manager of the Venice Yacht Club.

“We are very excited to be taking an active role with the FLCMAA and to be supporting the hospitality community by helping create Safe Air Technology spaces for members and their clubs,” said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean. “As we continue educating organizations on the importance of enhanced health, safety, and wellness through IAQ, partnerships like working with the CMAA give us the ability to drive the conversation forward and provide bespoke solutions that help our partners’ businesses and offer their members a safer and healthier environment.”

AeroClean is committed to help businesses and organizations improve IAQ for a healthier and safer world, so work, play, and life keeps going. For more information about AeroClean technology and Pūrgo™ solutions, visit: www.AeroClean.com .

The FLCMAA is the largest chapter of the CMAA, and the leading professional association for club management professionals contributing to the success of more than 3,000 country, golf, athletic, city, faculty, military, town, and yacht clubs. For more information on the FLCMAA, visit: www.flcmaa.org .

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going—with continuous air hygiene products called, Pūrgo™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, transportation and more. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, our solutions are medical grade, eradicating viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne microorganisms. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

