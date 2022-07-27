SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has initiated its launch on the Bonanza Platform.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. will be kicking off the launch on Bonanza with its top selling items along with more of a variety to follow in the upcoming weeks. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We decided to use Bonanza as another powerful stream of revenue for the company and we are already off to a great start with Amazon & eBay!" Lisa Nelson also said, "With the addition of Bonanza, this will allow us to open up many doors and reach new customers from all around the world!" FBC Holding, Inc. is always finding ways to stay ahead of competitors in numerous ways and is here to dominate the streetwear industry for years to come.

Bonanza has been a seller-centric marketplace since its start. They do not make money until you do. No listing fees, no monthly store fees, no other sneaky fees. Bonanza provides one-click publishing to all major buyer channels, and they pay all advertising costs on your behalf until you make a sale. Although most marketplaces focus exclusively on promoting their own brand to buyers, Bonanza is a platform that allows sellers to make sales and build a brand by developing relationships with their customers. Building your online business takes vision, dedication, and time, so you need to know you're building on a solid foundation. In 2021, Bonanza was ranked first for "Customer Service", "Communication" and "Most Recommended Marketplace" in the Ecommerce Bytes, ahead of eBay, Amazon, Etsy, and all other contenders in the largest online survey of sellers, administered by the longest running ecommerce industry news sites, Ecommerce bytes. In 2020, Bonanza was voted best "Customer Service", "Communication" and "Ease of Use."

Streetwear is one of the most striking retail and fashion trends to have appeared in recent years, involving the production, promotion, sale and resale of casual fashion - mainly footwear, T-shirts and other items - in ways that bypass traditional retail channels. Customers are often rallied via social media to be the first to buy products that are only available directly from the brand, either in-store or online. The anticipation of a time-limited chance to buy, helps create a tight-knit and almost cult-like relationship between streetwear brands and their consumers. This has helped propel streetwear from being an eye-catching fashion phenomenon that drew its inspiration from the countercultures of the 1980s and 1990s - including graffiti, hip-hop, skate and surf - into a multi-billion-dollar retail market.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built its reputation by delivering on both Clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives. Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to set up valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors and the company cannot wait to see what the future holds!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

Hyperviolent Main Website https://www.hyperviolent.com

IR Contact: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

SOURCE: FBC Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/709868/FBC-Holding-Inc-FBCD-Announces-Launch-on-Bonanza-Platform



