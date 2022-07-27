Freshchat conversational messaging capabilities expand to Google’s Business Messages as customers engage on Google Maps and Google Search to seek out support



SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc . ( FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, today launched an integration with Google’s Business Messages for Freshchat®, Freshdesk Omnichannel® and Freshsales Suite®. This integration can help businesses around the world reach and support their customers directly on Google Maps and Google Search mobile apps – making it easy for agents to support consumers in the places they most commonly use to find local goods and services.

A recent Forrester report commissioned by Google found that 54 percent of consumers expect faster responses from brands and 48 percent want it to happen on the channel of their choice.

“Speed and convenience are key for a great customer experience,” said Bart Jenniches, Google's Director of Business Communications Partnership. "The integration with Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to have conversations with their customers within the Google apps they know and love.”

The integration of Freshworks products (Freshchat®, Freshdesk Omnichannel® and Freshsales Suite®) with Google’s Business Messages helps businesses accomplish the following:

Improve brand value with enhanced accessibility and better discoverability for customers;

Seamlessly engage with context and deliver unified conversational experiences for their customers;

Offer more timely support and seamless personalized experiences for Google users; and

Improve CSAT scores by resolving queries faster in real-time, with a 360° view of the customer across sales, marketing & support touchpoints.

“Consumers want immediate responses through the channel of their choice. Our integration with Google’s Business Messages gives local businesses the power to do just that while retaining a unified view of the customer, making it easier for agents to manage conversations and resolve issues on the right channels,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks.

Poorvika Mobiles , an early adopter of the integration and multi-brand retail chain for smartphones and gadgets in India uses Freshchat with Google’s Business Messages. The company relies heavily on Google Search and Maps for its customers to find a nearby store. Poorvika now offers support through Business Messages for 288 outlets, with plans to onboard all 475+ outlets soon. For customers seeking help, this improves discoverability and more immediate responses. For Poorvika’s support team, the integration offers an additional channel to seamlessly support agents with a unified interface across all channels.

“Freshworks has scaled with our business needs as more customers continue to discover us through Google. Chat volume has doubled since the time we started using Freshchat and we currently handle about 50% of the messages we receive each month on Google’s Business Messages,” said Senthil Kumar M, General Manager for Poorvika Mobiles. “We are thrilled to have a unified and integrated communications platform for all our customer support touchpoints, as opposed to multiple, disjoint solutions. We love the scalability and continue to manage the volume using the same team of live chat agents. Our customers love that we serve them on the platform they discover us on!”

FinChoice , a digital financial service provider in Africa, recently added Google’s Business Messages on top of its existing channels of service. FinChoice envisions a fully automated support system to allow its team of 80 agents to focus on the conversations that require a human touch.

“Our goal is to make support instantaneous, enable self-service for our customers and help them in the platform they connect on with us. With Freshworks, we are able to provide customers with the option of reaching out to us through multiple channels. The addition of Business Messages through Google Search aids in the discoverability of our business in the region and the new integration enables us to have customer conversations quickly, without switching apps!” said Farrah Abdurahman, Digital Experience Lead at FinChoice.

The Freshworks and Google’s Business Messages integration is built on the Freshworks Neo platform and is now publicly available for all accounts. Learn more about the integration here .

