Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an eye health pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production, sale, and distribution of innovative ophthalmic prescription medications that are accessible and affordable, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, after the market close. The Company will also post its second quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrowinc.com. Harrow Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details: Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time Participant Dial-in: 1-833-953-2434 (U.S.) 1-412-317-5763 (International) Replay Dial-in (Passcode 8466369): (telephonic replay through August 16, 2022) 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) 1-412-317-0088 (International) Webcast: (online replay through November 9, 2022) harrowinc.com

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is an eye health pharmaceutical company focused on the development, production, sale, and distribution of innovative ophthalmic prescription medications that are accessible and affordable. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

