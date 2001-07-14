The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, is proud to be Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® in the United States for the 2022-2023 year. This is the third time Chemours has received this prestigious award in the U.S., scoring 15% higher than the typical U.S. company as a great place to work.

“We’re a different kind of chemistry company because we see our people as our biggest assets. Our goal is to empower every employee to be their best selves, at Chemours and in life,” said Susan Kelliher, Chief People Officer at Chemours. “Receiving Great Place to Work Certification™ is a testament to our dedicated, enthusiastic, and incredibly knowledgeable workforce who make Chemours what it is. I want to thank our employees for providing the gift of their feedback – it’s working together that creates a great place to work for all of us.”

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Chemours. The company's scores are summarized on Chemours%26rsquo%3B+Great+Places+to+Work%26trade%3B+profile, with key highlights including:

83% of employees said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

85% shared that they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary

78% reported that they are treated as a full member of the company regardless of their position

80% said that the company’s customers would rate the service delivered as "excellent"

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Chemours is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

In addition to its U.S. certification, Chemours has received Great Place to Work Certification™ in Belgium, Brazil, China, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, and Switzerland. Chemours is continually looking for people to join its team and help create a better world through the power of its chemistry. Visit the careers page to find your next opportunity, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chemours.com%2Fen%2Fcareers.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,200 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter %40Chemours or LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

