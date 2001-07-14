Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a neuroscience-focused biotechnology company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines, today announced that it has appointed three new independent directors, Michael D. Webb, President and CEO of CXL Ophthalmics, Bevin O'Neil, Chief Strategy Officer of ECRI, and Frank Pasqualone, recently retired Chief Business Officer of Theravance, to its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Michael, Bevin and Frank to Enveric’s Board at this exciting inflection point in our Company’s history,” said Dr. Joseph Tucker, PhD, Enveric’s Chief Executive Officer. “Collectively, Michael’s proven track record in healthcare and life sciences, Bevin’s deep expertise in business operations and fundraising experience, and Frank’s global market expertise at Theravance and Bristol-Myers Squibb, will be invaluable to Enveric as we continue to advance our drug candidates towards the clinic. Their experience and seasoned leadership will further strengthen our platform as we look to advance our drug candidates.”

Michael D. Webb

Mr. Webb has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and life sciences. He specializes in early-stage companies focused on targeted therapeutics and molecular diagnostics. Currently, he is the President and CEO of CXL Ophthalmics. He has held Executive Chairman, Chairman, and CEO roles for numerous biotechnology companies, including venture-backed and NASDAQ-listed entities, as well as was previously the Chairman of MassBio, a biotechnology industry trade organization serving one of the top life sciences clusters in the world.

Bevin O’ Neil

Ms. O'Neil currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of ECRI, a nonprofit organization with 500 employees focused on advancing evidence-based, effective healthcare globally. Ms. O’Neil has over two decades of private equity, fundraising and operating experience, and has sat on several boards and audit committees of companies ranging from small entrepreneurial start-ups to global multi-billion dollar corporate enterprises.

Frank Pasqualone

Mr. Pasqualone was most recently the Chief Business Officer of Theravance Biopharma, following a 26-year career with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). At BMS, he held executive leadership positions in the U.S. and globally, including President of the Intercontinental Region: Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and prior to that, President of Southern Europe. In the U.S., he ran the Oncology business as well as strategic oversight for the development and commercialization of the global oncology franchise. Mr. Pasqualone holds an M.B.A. from University of Dayton and a B.S. in Marketing from Bowling Green State University in Ohio.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric+Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization aimed to help millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For additional information, please visit www.enveric.com.

