Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that Krishnan J. Anand has joined the Company as Vice President of Program Management.

In this role, Anand is responsible for overseeing the organization's program management functions, including directing staff activities and executing plans to ensure the implementation of best practices. Anand will also monitor and ensure financial and quality assurance objectives are attained.

"Krishnan is the latest addition to the superb group of leaders we have assembled on our technical team,” said Momentus Chief Executive Officer John Rood. “Krishnan’s successful track record managing the scaling up of program management at a Silicon Valley startup coupled with his accomplishments and experience at an established world-class aerospace company is a key asset for us. He brings talent and proven performance that will make an impact for our company, customers, and shareholders."

Most recently, Anand led program management at Kitty Hawk Corp./ Wisk Aero LLC. In this role, he established and scaled the Program Management Office to advance self-flying and electric airplane development, test and manufacturing.

Anand started and advanced his career at Lockheed Martin, serving in various engineering and program management roles. As program manager for military sales, Anand achieved the first Foreign Military delivery of the Terminal High Altitude Air Defense International (THAAD) missile defense system. As program manager for THAAD, Anand led a 100+ team of engineers to plan, track and deliver a $256M proposal to develop, manufacture and deliver seven missile defense systems.

Anand holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University. He is also a graduate of Lockheed Martin’s Program Management Leadership Program and Leadership Development Program.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the “Risk Factors” in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed by the Company on July 23, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

