DocGo (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated ambulance medical transportation solutions, today announced that the company will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the markets close on Monday, August 8. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30am ET the next day.

Conference call and webcast details:

Tuesday, August 9, 8:30am ET

1-877-407-0784 (U.S.)

1-201-689-8560 (international)

Conference ID: 13730613

The webcast can be accessed under Events on the Investors section of the company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.docgo.com%2F.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated ambulance medical transportation solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005103/en/