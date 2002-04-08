CYNK-101 is an investigational genetically modified natural killer (NK) cell therapy designed to synergize with antibody therapeutics for difficult to treat cancers of high unmet medical need

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted both Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation to CYNK-101 in first line metastatic HER2 positive gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers

Phase 1/2a clinical trial is investigating the safety and efficacy of CYNK-101 in combination with trastuzumab and pembrolizumab in patients with G/GEJ cancer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. ( CELU) (“Celularity”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapies, today announced that the first patient has been treated with CYNK-101, a novel allogeneic off-the-shelf human placental CD34+ stem cell derived NK cell therapeutic candidate that is genetically modified to express high-affinity and cleavage-resistant CD16 (FCGRIIIA) variant to enhance antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC). Earlier this year, CYNK-101 was granted both a Fast Track Designation and an Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive G/GEJ cancer.

“It is well understood that gastric cancer has less than desirable survival outcomes,” said Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. “CYNK-101 is built on the foundation of our unique placental-derived source material, which as compared to other cell sources has naturally enhanced proliferative potential, or stemness, that has been shown to be a determinant of persistence and efficacy potential. Using novel genetic engineering, we enhance the ability of CYNK-101 cells to synergize with approved antibodies and provide a novel, potentially non-cross resistant therapy that we believe will be effective in improving the lives of patients with G/GEJ cancers as well as a broad range of other indications.”

Dr. Darren Sigal, head of the gastrointestinal cancer section at The Scripps Cancer Research Institute, commented, “The dosing of the first patient in Celularity CYNK-101 gastric cancer program is an exciting milestone in the clinical development of cell therapies in solid tumors. NK cells possess inherent direct anti-solid tumor activity, recruit non-cross resistant anti-tumor T cells, and may induce memory T cells for long-term anti-cancer immune surveillance.”

Dr. Martin Gutierrez, principal investigator and Chief of Thoracic Oncology at John Theurer Cancer Center – Hackensack Meridian Health who treated the first patient said, “We believe NK cells are poised to be the key components of multipronged therapeutic strategies for cancer. It is our understanding that we administered what is the highest dose of allogeneic NK cells so far over a 21-day period. Those cells were derived from human placental hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells and genetically modified to express a variant of CD16 to enable high affinity and enhance antibody dependent cell mediated cytotoxicity. We administered 36 X 106 transduced CYNK-101/kg weekly for four weeks in combination with pembrolizumab and trastuzumab to a patient with Her2 positive gastroesophageal carcinoma. All infusions occurred in the outpatient setting.”

Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of CYNK-101 in Gastric Cancer

CYNK-101 is currently being investigated in the Phase 1 portion of a multicenter Phase 1/2a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CYNK-101 in combination with trastuzumab and pembrolizumab, as a first-line treatment in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma. This study is utilizing a 3+3 open label design and will evaluate two escalating dosing cohort levels of CYNK-101 in combination with rhIL2 following an initial induction and lymphodepletion regimen. Once the maximum tolerated dose or recommended Phase 2 dose is determined in Phase 1, the Phase 2a portion of the study will commence (NCT05207722).

About Gastric Cancer

Gastric cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide. Advanced gastric cancer remains one of the hardest to cure, with a median overall survival (OS) of 10–12 months and a five-year OS of about 5–20%. Approximately 22% of patients with advanced gastric cancer have human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) overexpression or amplification.

About CYNK-101

Celularity’s therapeutic candidate based on its placental-derived genetically modified NK cell type is CYNK-101, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf human placental CD34+-derived NK cell product genetically modified to express high-affinity and cleavage-resistant CD16 (FCGRIIIA) variant to drive antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity. Currently CYNK-101 is being developed as a treatment in combination with standard chemotherapy, trastuzumab and pembrolizumab for HER2 positive overexpressing gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. The safety and efficacy of CYNK-101 have not been established, and CYNK-101 has not been approved for any use by the FDA or any other analogous regulatory authority.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. ( CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

