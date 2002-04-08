Private Loyalty Club Will Work With Xalles Subsidiary Global Savings Network to Provide a Unique Consumer Experience at Local Shop

WASHINGTON, DC, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, will acquire Private Loyalty Club Inc. (“PLC”) in a share exchange agreement. Private Loyalty Club Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Financial Services Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings Inc.

Based in Tampa, Florida, with a new corporation, PLC acquired all the assets and continues from the legacy of a 16-year-old business that has been servicing restaurants in California with its unique Private Wine Club offering. PLC has expanded their service offering to include Private Beauty Clubs. These 2 premium membership packages become a nice complementary offering to the Xalles subsidiary Global Savings Network and its free consumer membership program.

“PLC looks to leverage the payment and membership technology from Xalles and the market footprint of the Global Savings Network to grow our premium club programs. As we enhance revenue growth and profit margin improvements through our new market approaches and new technologies, we will position ourselves to launch new clubs on the same business model foundation”, described Bryce Brewer, CEO of Private Loyalty Club Inc.

“Xalles is excited to continue to add to our 'consumer shopping service stack' through this acquisition. PLC complements our recent services assembled and announced including the licensing of the Shomei Payment Platform, the Global Savings Network consumer membership program and most recently, the AIgrowthHUB acquisition,” stated Thomas Nash, CEO of Xalles Holdings.

The PLC acquisition transaction is expected to be completed by July 31, 2022.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. ( XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging innovative technologies to provide industry-leading financial solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com

About Private Loyalty Club Inc.

Private Loyalty Club (PLC) aims to enhance the consumer shopping experience and allow merchants to offer a premium service to their customers. The premium club services provide a new revenue source to stores and service providers on a monthly basis. The clubs already launched include Private Wine Club and Private Beauty Clubs.

For more information visit: http://privateloyaltyclub.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

www.Xalles.com

202.595.1299 Office







