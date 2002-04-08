NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe,the leading independent TV ad serving platform, today announced a strategic integration with Atmosphere, the worldwide leader in streaming TV entertainment for businesses. SpringServe will power Atmosphere’s video-centric digital out of home (DOOH) inventory.



SpringServe’s ad serving technology helps media owners maximize the value of their inventory. Through this integration, SpringServe will power Atmosphere’s programmatic DOOH campaigns and ensure a superior quality ad experience for consumers, using tools including frequency capping, competitive separation, and creative size targeting. The SpringServe platform also allows Atmosphere to optimize and measure campaign performance.

Optimized for viewing in public spaces, Atmosphere’s free ad-supported streaming platform features engaging content that encompasses viral video compilations, extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature, news and entertainment, reaching more than 35 million unique visitors per month. The company was named to this year’s Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list.

“Video-centric DOOH media owners encounter similar viewer experience challenges that CTV publishers face and the features we’ve developed at SpringServe will effectively address these issues,” said Joe Hirsh, General Manager at SpringServe. “SpringServe’s platform is well suited to help Atmosphere with a range of ad delivery and monetization needs to power their programmatic advertising.”

“SpringServe’s technology enables us to easily manage, track and measure programmatic DOOH inventory,” said Michael Santa Cruz, VP, Pricing & Yield at Atmosphere. “As the leading video ad-serving platform, SpringServe provides transparency and a superior level of functionality to run campaigns at scale.”

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to help increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com .

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 60 original and partner TV channels. The platform, which was named on Fast Company’s 2022 Most Innovative Companies list, has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv .