MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results prior to market open on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The announcement will be followed by a conference call and audio webcast hosted by Intercept management at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants can access the conference call live via webcast which will be available on the investor page of our website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com . Participants who wish to ask a question may register here to receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event's start. A replay of the call will be available on our website shortly following the completion of the call and will be available for one year.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

