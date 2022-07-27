PR Newswire

Dr. Kimberly J. Henderson, MD, JD, Assistant Medical Professor of emergency medicine at the Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Dr. Joshua H. Atkins, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, to join the SHL Telemedicine US Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel and ZURICH, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: SHLTN) ("SHL"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, announced today the appointment of new key opinion leaders (KOLs) as members to its US Advisory Board, as part of its strategy to significantly expand the use of SmartHeart® technology in the US.

Dr. Kimberly J. Henderson, MD, JD, has over 17 years of experience in the medical field. Dr. Henderson is an Assistant Medical Professor of emergency medicine at the Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She is the managing director and the Associate Medical Director at a multinational investment management and financial services company, where she provides direct oversight and coordination among the firm's global medical, health, and wellness services. Prior to that, Dr. Henderson was the Senior Medical Director at CVS Health, where she spent 14 years supporting enterprise-wide initiatives and retail health programs, including oversight of MinuteClinic nurse practitioners. Dr. Henderson holds a JD and MD from Georgetown University.

Dr. Joshua H. Atkins, MD, PhD is an academic anesthesiologist with more than 17 years of diverse experience at Penn Medicine, one of the top 3 research medical schools in the US. Dr. Atkins is engaged in clinical research that focuses on respiratory monitoring, physiology of sleep apnea and patient safety. He is a consultant to major companies such as Medtronic and Beckton Dickinson (BD) and has extensive experience in advocacy with regulatory and legislative groups.

"We are pleased to have attracted these key opinion leaders to join our US Advisory Board," said Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine. "We are confident they will play a valuable role in providing our US team with insight and guidance to support our strategy for fast growth in the US market."

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957). For more information, please visit our web site at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

