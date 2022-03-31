Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

ReNew Energy Global Plc files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Financial Year ended March 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GURUGRAM, India, July 27, 2022

GURUGRAM, India, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW) announced that it has filed its annual report on form 20-F for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The annual report on form 20-F can be accessed on the Investor Relations Section of ReNew's website at https://investor.renewpower.in/ and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. ReNew will provide all shareholders, upon request, hard copies of these documents, free of charge.

ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg

About ReNew

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy, solar energy, and hydro projects. As of June 30, 2022, ReNew has a gross total portfolio of ~ 12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. To know more, visit www.renewpower.in and follow us on Linked In, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Press Enquiries

Kamil Zaheer
[email protected]
+ 91 9811538880

Shilpa Narani
[email protected]
+91 9999384233

Investor Enquiries
Nathan Judge
Anunay Shahi
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO28571&sd=2022-07-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-energy-global-plc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-financial-year-ended-march-31-2022-301594267.html

SOURCE ReNew Energy Global Plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO28571&Transmission_Id=202207270718PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO28571&DateId=20220727
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles