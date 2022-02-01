1,275% Increase Over Q2/2021 and 5.5% Increase Over Q1/2022

Conference call on September 1st, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Waltham, Massachusetts, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. ( NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, announced today a preview of its financial results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30th, 2022.

On a preliminary basis, Nano Dimension reported unaudited approximated consolidated revenues of $11 million for Q2/2022, ended June 30th, 2022, a 1,275% increase over Q2/2021 ended June 30th, 2021, and a 5.5% increase over Q1/2022 ended March 31st, 2022.

The Company’s preliminary revenues for H1/2022, the six months period ended June 30th, 2022, were $21.5 million, a 1,244% increase over H1/2021, the six months period ended June 30th,2021. Consolidated cash, investment in trading securities and deposits balances as of June 30th 2022, were approximately $1,267,000,000.

The above information reflects preliminary estimates with respect to certain results of Nano Dimension for the second quarter and six months ended June 30th, 2022, based on currently available information. The final results may vary from the preliminary estimates.

Nano Dimension will release its full financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30th, 2022, before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, September 1st, 2022. Mr. Yoav Stern, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, and Ms. Yael Sandler, Chief Financial Officer of Nano Dimension, will host a conference call on September 1st, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s ( NNDM) vision is to transform theelectronics and similar additive manufacturing sectorsthrough the development and delivery of an environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling aone-production-step-conversionof digital designs into functioning devices – on-demand, anytime, anywhere.

TheDragonFly® IVsystem and specialized materials serve cross-industryHigh-Performance-Electronic-Devices(Hi-PED®s)fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes areHi-PEDswhich are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

Nano Dimensionalso develops complementary production equipment forHi-PEDsand printed circuit board (PCB)assembly (Puma, Fox, Tarantula, Spider, etc.). The core competitive edge for this technology is in its adaptive, highly flexible surface-mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high-speed dispensing and micro-dispensing, as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system.

Additionally, Nano Dimension is a leading developer and supplier of high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery system. Itinvents and delivers state-of-the-art 2D and 3D printing hardware and unique operating software.It focuses on high-value, precision-oriented applications such as specialized direct-to-container packaging, printed electronics functional fluids, and 3D printing, which is all controlled by the proprietary software system -Atlas.

Serving similar users of Hi-PEDs, Nano Dimension’sFabrica 2.0micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semiconductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

