Nelson Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $362.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.09%), KO(4.77%), and IVV(4.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nelson Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 532,326 shares. The trade had a 5.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 07/27/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.115 per share and a market cap of $20.32Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Nelson Capital Management, LLC bought 40,757 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 44,984. The trade had a 4.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/27/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.12 per share and a market cap of $292.69Bil. The stock has returned -8.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JSCP by 356,880 shares. The trade had a 3.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.99.

On 07/27/2022, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF traded for a price of $46.65 per share and a market cap of $215.06Mil. The stock has returned -6.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Nelson Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 412,857 shares. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.48.

On 07/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $29.46 per share and a market cap of $3.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Nelson Capital Management, LLC bought 241,279 shares of ARCA:SCHE for a total holding of 248,589. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.09.

On 07/27/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $24.84 per share and a market cap of $8.38Bil. The stock has returned -17.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

