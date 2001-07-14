Global+Atlantic+Financial+Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading financial services company, today announced its inclusion in the annual %3Ci%3EBarron%26rsquo%3Bs%3C%2Fi%3E+list+of+the+Best+Annuities. Annuities issued by Global Atlantic subsidiary Forethought Life Insurance Company were recognized by Barron’s in the Registered Index-Linked Annuities and Fixed-Indexed Annuities categories.

ForeStructured Growth, the firm’s registered index-linked annuity (RILA), was recognized as a top choice among “buffer-style RILAs.” This recently-launched annuity provides contract holders with meaningful growth potential alongside interest crediting strategies designed to limit the risk of performance losses.

ForeAccumulation II Advisory, one of the firm’s core fixed-indexed annuities (FIA), was recognized as a top choice “for investors who want principal protection and returns potentially higher than plain fixed-rate products.” This annuity offers growth potential with no market losses, as well as an optional benefit to guarantee the growth of your death benefit.1

The Barron’s annual list is a compilation of “100 competitive contracts based on common investor objectives and a set of assumptions, such as an investor’s age and investment size.” The annuities included in this list are issued by companies with an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- or above.2 Global Atlantic’s insurance companies hold an FSR of rating of A (Excellent – Third highest of 13) from A.M. Best.3

“At Global Atlantic, we are focused on providing meaningful solutions to help individuals address their retirement savings, income and protection needs,” said Rob Arena, Co-President and Head of Individual Markets at Global Atlantic. “It’s an honor to have our solutions recognized by Barron’s for the value they offer to our customers.”

About Global Atlantic

Global Atlantic Financial Group is a leader in the U.S. life insurance and annuity industry, serving the needs of individuals and institutions. With differentiated investment and risk management capabilities, deep client relationships, and a strong financial foundation, the company has established a track record of delivering proven, value-added solutions and long-term growth. Global Atlantic is a majority-owned subsidiary of KKR, a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management across multiple strategies and capital markets solutions. KKR’s parent company is KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR).

Each investor’s situation is unique to their goals and circumstances. Each purchaser’s best interests should be considered prior to the purchase ofany annuity

This material is intended to provide educational information regarding the features and mechanics of the product and is intended for use with the general public. It should not be considered, and does not constitute, personalized investment advice. The issuing insurance company is not an investment adviser nor registered as such with the SEC or any state securities regulatory authority. It’s not acting in any fiduciary capacity with respect to any contract and/or investment. This press release is not an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities.

This material is authorized for distribution only when accompanied or preceded by a prospectus and an applicable product brochure for the annuities being offered. The prospectus contains features, benefits, risks, fees, and other information regarding the registered index-linked annuity contract, which should be considered carefully before investing. You should read the prospectus carefully before investing money.

Registered Indexed-linked annuity products are complex insurance and investment vehicles. There is risk of loss of principal. Early withdrawals may be subject to withdrawal charges and a market value adjustment. Please refer to the prospectus for other important information including any risks about the product.

ForeStructured Growth registered index-linked annuity is issued by Forethought Life Insurance Company, 10 West Market Street, Suite 2300, Indianapolis, Indiana. FA1901SPDAX-01 and FA4131-01 and rider forms FA4132-01, FA4133-01, FA4134-01, ICC14-FL-FIATI, ICC14-FL-FIANC. ForeStructured Growth is underwritten and distributed by Global Atlantic Distributors, LLC.

ForeAccumulation II Advisory fixed index annuity is issued by Forethought Life Insurance Company, 10 West Market Street, Suite 2300, Indianapolis, Indiana. ForeAccumulation is available in most states with Contract ICC-FA1801SPDA-01 and FA1801SPDA-01.

This information is written in connection with the promotion or marketing of the matter(s) addressed in this material. The information cannot be used or relied upon for the purpose of avoiding IRS penalties. These materials are not intended to provide tax, accounting or legal advice. As with all matters of a tax or legal nature, you should consult a tax or legal counsel for advice.

Taxable distributions (including certain deemed distributions) are subject to ordinary income taxes, and if made prior to age 59½, may also be subject to a 10% federal income tax penalty. Distributions received from a non-qualified contract before the Annuity Commencement Date are taxable to the extent of the income on the contract. Payments from IRAs are taxable in accordance with the normal rules surrounding taxation of payments from an IRA. Early surrender charges may also apply. Withdrawals will reduce the death benefit and any optional guaranteed amounts in an amount more than the actual withdrawal.

If you are investing in a registered index-linked annuity through a tax-advantaged retirement plan such as an IRA, you will receive no additional tax advantage from a (RILA). Under these circumstances, you should only consider buying a (RILA) if it makes sense because of the annuity’s other features.

Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Forethought Life Insurance Company and assume compliance with the product’s benefit rules, as applicable.

Products, features, and marketing materials are subject to state and firm availability and variations. Read the Contract for complete details.

Global Atlantic Financial Group (Global Atlantic) is the marketing name for The Global Atlantic Financial Group LLC and its subsidiaries, including Accordia Life and Annuity Company, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company, Forethought Life Insurance Company and Global Atlantic Re Limited. Each subsidiary is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. These subsidiaries are not authorized to do business in New York.

(7-26) 4872279.1

1 The optional Enhanced Death Benefit will be available at an annual cost of 0.50%, assessed at the end of the contract year, based off of the Enhanced Death Benefit amount. The benefit will be comprised of a guaranteed roll-up of 7.00% simple interest for 15 years based off of premiums, less withdrawals. All withdrawals will reduce the benefit. A minimum issue age of 0 and maximum age of 75 will apply.

2 Methodology: To help frame the various annuity categories, how they work, and the best offers these days, Barron’s tapped Cannex, an independent research firm specializing in retirement products, as well as company data to compile a list of 100 competitive contracts based on common investor objectives and a set of assumptions, such as an investor’s age and investment size. Because many annuities are designed to last for the long term, only contracts from companies with an AM Best financial-strength rating of A- or above were considered.

3 The “Rating” is a financial strength rating from A.M. Best for the insurance company noted. The “Global Atlantic rating is for Accordia Life and Annuity Company, Commonwealth Annuity and Life Insurance Company, First Allmerica Financial Life Insurance Company, Forethought Life Insurance Company, Global Atlantic Assurance Limited and Global Atlantic Re Limited. AM Best (A: 3 out of 13), Fitch: (A: 6 out of 19), Standard & Poor’s: (A-7 out of 21), Moody’s (A2 6 out of 21). Ratings apply to the issuing companies and do not apply to any specific product or underlying fund. Each individual insurer is solely responsible for the benefits and obligations of the products it issues. Ratings as of March 1, 2022.

