Annex Advisory Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 256 stocks valued at a total of $1.39Bil. The top holdings were VTI(8.80%), VB(8.49%), and VGT(6.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Annex Advisory Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,730,039 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 5.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.91 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $44.365 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

During the quarter, Annex Advisory Services, LLC bought 236,470 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 667,595. The trade had a 3.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.82.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $186.905 per share and a market cap of $40.77Bil. The stock has returned -13.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.26.

The guru established a new position worth 694,372 shares in ARCA:AVEM, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.45 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $51.03 per share and a market cap of $1.24Bil. The stock has returned -21.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.18.

During the quarter, Annex Advisory Services, LLC bought 255,516 shares of ARCA:AVUV for a total holding of 874,632. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76.

On 07/27/2022, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $72.6 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, Annex Advisory Services, LLC bought 117,741 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 458,197. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.69.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.5501 per share and a market cap of $61.84Bil. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a price-book ratio of 4.27.

