Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the release of Custom Item Types, a unique core platform capability that enables users to create their own work item types tailored to their team’s specific culture and style. Custom Item Types goes beyond standard tasks and projects to empower teams with an infinite amount of use cases. By combining the power of Wrike’s work graph with Custom Item Types, Wrike is able to define different types of work to support team workflows and keep cross-functional work connected within a single source of truth. Several versatile use cases, including Service Management, Strategic Planning, and Team Agile, will also be released to get teams started.

“We understand that work is diverse and no two teams are alike,” says Alexey Korotich, VP of Product, Wrike. “While other collaborative work management and project management solutions require users to change the way they work by adopting standard product logic and adjusting their work styles to that, Wrike is changing the game with Custom Item Types. Wrike users can now mirror team business processes and daily scenarios in the virtual workspace with their own terminology, behavior, and work manners. This feature exponentially increases the versatility, power, and simplicity of our product, enabling any team and department across the organization to not only work as one, but also work the way they want — in a single digital space.”

With this new capability, Wrike is unlocking groundbreaking, scalable collaborative work management by allowing teams to switch from common project management building blocks, such as folders, projects, tasks, and requests, to work items tailored to specific industries, job roles, or work domains. Power users and administrators can now customize work items with relevant sets of fields, layouts, relations, and automations to suit their teams. They can build their own no-code business workflows and design libraries of ready-to-use item types for teams within their workspace without the need to contact IT or account administrators. For instance, marketing teams can set up campaigns, assets, and creative briefs, and agile teams can create user stories, epics, and releases and structure all work in sprints.

“The way teams work and interact with one another has undergone significant changes since the start of the Digital Era,” says Andrew Filev, Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix. “Part of this change is evident in the evolution of the work management space, as collaborative work management encompasses far more than traditional project management capabilities. Employees face new work complexities and need intuitive solutions with familiar terminology and easier navigation through the process. The introduction of Custom Item Types is our way of acknowledging and nurturing the diversity of teamwork because we know that not every team works in projects and tasks. That’s why we are expanding the generic building blocks of work and empowering users to form their own work item types and get teams excited about doing their best work together.”

This new level of versatility will be critical for today’s organizations, which are faced with constant changes to innovate and excel. After forced and sometimes rushed digital transformations, companies are looking for a way to turn their digital office into unified virtual workspaces without losing productivity and spending precious time onboarding new technologies and multiple tools. Custom Item Types eases the journey to a centralized digital collaborative office by providing users with a workspace that uses intuitive terminology, easy-to-implement business logic, relevant data, and workflows already present within teams. This allows team members to quickly adopt Wrike and enables cross-functional collaboration while staying autonomous with their own processes. In the event something changes, users can easily adjust and redesign processes to support the effort. This includes updates to layouts, fields, workflows, relations and no-code automation rules, as well as Request Forms, Space structure, and Views. Teams get complete agility to adjust to the ever-changing requirements of their work while leaders get complete alignment of strategy to execution, driving cross-functional work to business outcomes.

Wrike is making it even easier for teams to get started with use case templates. These templates, now powered by Custom Item Types and relevant automation, allow users to create work items of different types out of the box. The first of many use case templates for Custom Item Types includes:

Service Management

The Enterprise Service Management template, designed for both business and IT users, supplies all service and support teams with the ability to respond to the needs of their organization. Users can request the services of a team, create incidents to track impacts for a team to resolve, and leverage a knowledge base to track informational articles for consumption by others within the organization.

Strategic Planning

The Strategic Planning template, which is based on objectives and key results methodology, allows users to leverage a pre-built structure that helps them track goals across their organization and departments. Users can merge top down and bottom up goal management and planning by focusing on business results, outcomes, and relevant deliverables, rather than just outputs.

Team Agile

This template supplies any team looking to become agile with an easy starting point to set up agile workflows, including an initial taxonomy to define agile work items, pre-built automations to kickstart execution of agile work and readily available views, dashboards, and reports to help them measure their status and showcase results.

Custom Item Types will be available this week in Wrike’s Business, Enterprise, and Pinnacle plans. New use cases will be made available in August.

For Citrix Investors

About Wrike

Wrike, a Citrix company, is the most intelligent, versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. Customers like Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information, visit: www.wrike.com.

