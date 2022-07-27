Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $461.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(9.62%), KDP(8.71%), and MCD(8.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 664,400 shares. The trade had a 8.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/27/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $118.43 per share and a market cap of $1,197.63Bil. The stock has returned -35.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-book ratio of 8.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought 145,900 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 155,900. The trade had a 7.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.29.

On 07/27/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $256.28 per share and a market cap of $190.13Bil. The stock has returned 7.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.97 and a price-sales ratio of 8.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 65,000 shares in NYSE:UNH, giving the stock a 7.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $502.32 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $535.41 per share and a market cap of $498.72Bil. The stock has returned 30.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-book ratio of 6.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 303,200 shares. The trade had a 5.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 07/27/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $163.66 per share and a market cap of $439.07Bil. The stock has returned -55.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.87 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 613,068 shares in NYSE:ZTO, giving the stock a 3.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.61 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc traded for a price of $25.86 per share and a market cap of $20.96Bil. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-book ratio of 2.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

