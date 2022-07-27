Bellecapital International Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 192 stocks valued at a total of $302.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.12%), MSFT(4.53%), and ABBV(3.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bellecapital International Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 168,333 shares. The trade had a 3.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.58.

On 07/27/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $44.12 per share and a market cap of $181.50Bil. The stock has returned -18.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 77,240 shares in ARCA:RYF, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.91 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF traded for a price of $54.73 per share and a market cap of $425.36Mil. The stock has returned -6.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

The guru sold out of their 61,829-share investment in NAS:LOGI. Previously, the stock had a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.5 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Logitech International SA traded for a price of $53.61 per share and a market cap of $8.99Bil. The stock has returned -53.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Logitech International SA has a price-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-book ratio of 3.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 54,785 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.73.

On 07/27/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $90.08 per share and a market cap of $380.28Bil. The stock has returned 62.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 74.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 34,753-share investment in NYSE:ALC. Previously, the stock had a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.3 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $75.13 per share and a market cap of $36.39Bil. The stock has returned 6.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.91, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 44.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

