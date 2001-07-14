Ford Credit Chief Financial Officer Brian Schaaf will provide an update on Ford Credit during a fireside chat with credit analyst Avi Steiner at the J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference. The fireside chat will take place at 8:50 a.m. ET Tuesday, August 9.

Schaaf will discuss Ford Credit’s financial results, funding, liquidity and portfolio performance.

The fireside chat can be viewed+online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Credit Company

Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services company. It provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world, including through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and China. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more information, visit www.fordcredit.com or www.lincolnafs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005548/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership