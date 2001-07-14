As part of the new multiyear partnership that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Fifth Third Bank, National Association, inked in 2021, the teams have collaborated to launch a new Bucs-branded debit card.1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005195/en/

Fifth Third Bank Regional President Cary Putrino and Bucs COO Brian Ford unveil new Bucs branded debit card. (Photo: Business Wire)

Last season, Bucs fans participated in the debit card design vote. Of the four design options offered, fans selected the card featuring the prominent red Bucs flag as their favorite, and Fifth Third has now made it come to life.

“As the official bank of the Bucs, we are excited to have this opportunity to include Bucs fans in the Bank’s product development process,” said Cary Putrino, Fifth Third Bank regional president. “The new contactless card comes with some fun new perks as well that fans will appreciate. Customers can show their Bucs debit card to access the Fifth Third Bank Gate Fast Lane2 and gain a 15% discount at the Buccaneers Team Store.3

New and existing Fifth Third customers are now able to add the Tampa Bay Buccaneers debit card to any Fifth Third checking account. Customers can visit their local Fifth Third banking center or call 1-866-671-5353 to find the personal checking account that best fits their needs. They will be able to use the specialty debit card at millions of locations and access money at over 50,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide.4 Newly designed Bucs checks will also be available for customers to order as part of the Bucs checking offering. To learn more, visit 53.com/Bucs.

“We are excited to work with our partners at Fifth Third Bank to add another innovative element to the game day experience at Raymond James Stadium through the use of their new Bucs branded debit card,” said Brian Ford, Buccaneers chief operating officer. “Our focus is always on improving and enhancing the in-game experience at Buccaneers games, and the Fifth Third debit card is just another way that Bucs fans can enjoy new exclusive benefits while using their card for purchases throughout the stadium. We look forward to introducing even more unique offerings through this strategic partnership over the coming seasons.”

In addition to the Bucs debit card, there are other developments this season from the Fifth Third-Bucs partnership like the newly constructed Fifth Third Bank VIP Lounge located under the stadium near the team’s tunnel that will provide guests with an exclusive pregame experience, including pregame sideline access. Fifth Third will also offer an opportunity for one lucky fan and their guest to travel to and attend the Nov. 13 game in Munich – the NFL’s first appearance in Germany.5 The enter-to-win details will be shared with fans next month on Buccaneers social media channels.

1Specialty designs available on any card type. Debit Card Fees may apply.

2 Fast lane access is valid at the Fifth Third Bank Gate at Tampa Bay Buccaneers home games. Valid for immediate family/household. Must have game ticket and show proof of Fifth Third Bank customer status (credit card or debit card).

3 Pro Shop discount valid 7 days a week only at Raymond James Stadium location. Cannot be combined with any other discount or offer, except Buccaneers Season Pass Member merchandise discount. Not valid on prior purchases or gift certificates. Must show proof of Fifth Third customer status (credit card or debit card only). Current Buccaneers Season Pass Members will receive an additional 15% discount (30% discount total) with a valid Fifth Third Bank credit or debit card and Buccaneers Krewe Card. For details on Buccaneers Krewe Cards, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.buccaneers.com%2Fkrewe-card-instructions.

4ATM network is fee free for Fifth Third Bank customers when using their debit or prepaid card to withdraw cash. When you use an ATM not owned by us, you may be charged a fee by the ATM operator or any network used (and you may be charged a fee for a balance inquiry even if you do not complete a fund transfer). Non-Fifth Third ATM Transaction: $3.00 per transaction; International Point of Sale/ATM Transaction Fee: 3.00% of Transaction Amount; Currency Conversion Fee: 0.20% of the Transaction Amount; International ATM Withdrawal: $5.00; Non-Fifth Third Cash Advance Debit Card Fee: Greater of $5 or 3.00% of the transaction amount up to a maximum of $10.

5 Open to legal US residents 18+ excluding New York; complete rules available at 53.com/Bucs in mid-August.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,080 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,153 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 56,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of June 30, 2022, had $512 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.”

About Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering their 47th season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled seven division championships, two conference titles and two Super Bowl championships, including Super Bowl LV in 2021 which was won in historic fashion on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005195/en/