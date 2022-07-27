AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

92 Pitts Bay Road Pembroke, D0 HM 08

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $149.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(66.20%), SPY(27.10%), and VEU(6.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD bought 31,262 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 284,972. The trade had a 7.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.3.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.16 per share and a market cap of $256.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.86.

During the quarter, AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD bought 42,748 shares of ARCA:VEU for a total holding of 148,589. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.68.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF traded for a price of $50.32 per share and a market cap of $31.14Bil. The stock has returned -17.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 114,411 shares. The trade had a 25.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $292.2.

On 07/27/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.0924 per share and a market cap of $356.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 6,675-share investment in NYSE:SJIU. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.68 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, South Jersey Industries Inc traded for a price of $41.09 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -6.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, South Jersey Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 969,980 shares in ARCA:VEA, giving the stock a 16.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.34 during the quarter.

On 07/27/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.58 per share and a market cap of $93.10Bil. The stock has returned -17.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.