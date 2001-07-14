Constellation, the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services, announced today that it is delivering on its commitment to provide 100 percent of its commercial and industrial customers with customized data to help them measure and reduce their carbon emissions impact.

The customer reports are part of Constellation’s industry-leading 100%2F100%2F100+climate+pledge, which includes:

Achieving 95 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030, and 100 percent by 2040

Achieving a 100 percent reduction of operations-driven emissions by 2040

Providing 100 percent of business customers with customized data to help them reduce their own carbon footprints.

Constellation currently produces 10 percent of all clean energy on the grid in the U.S. with its zero-carbon fleet of nuclear, solar, wind and hydro power plants.

“It’s not enough that we eliminate emissions from Constellation’s business – we need to help our customers do the same if we are going to truly lead the transition to clean energy,” said Jim McHugh, chief commercial officer, Constellation. “A pivotal step for businesses in this journey is helping them better understand their energy consumption and resulting carbon emissions. These customized reports will serve as an invaluable tool to educate our customers and urge them to take additional actions to reduce the carbon impact of their operations.”

The reports (see+sample) will feature customer-specific information on Scope+1+and+Scope+2+emissions for facilities receiving power and/or gas supply from Constellation.

To make it easier for customers to visualize and understand their climate impact, the reports compare the number of miles an average passenger vehicle would have to travel to equal the customer’s carbon emissions. The reports will also highlight ways customers can transition to clean energy, reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable.

The reports are being introduced at a time when business leaders and local governments are increasingly focused on doing their part to combat climate change. About 60 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 600 local governments and 25 states have already announced climate and energy goals or action plans. The federal government also plans to procure 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030 on a net annual basis, with 50 percent carbon-free on a 24/7 basis.

Constellation will begin distributing the reports in late August, with all of its commercial and industrial customers – including three-fourths of the Fortune 100 – expected to receive their customized reports by the end of 2022.

Among its other climate initiatives, Constellation has partnered with Microsoft on the development of a 24/7/365 carbon-free energy matching technology that will help customers achieve true zero emissions, as opposed to the current practice of annualizing renewable energy certificates and credits. The product will match a customer’s energy needs with local, carbon-free energy sources on an hour-by-hour basis.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) is the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services to millions of homes, institutional customers, the public sector, community aggregations and businesses, including three fourths of Fortune 100 companies. A Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, our fleet of nuclear, hydro, wind and solar facilities have the generating capacity to power approximately 20 million homes, providing 10 percent of all carbon-free energy on the grid in the U.S. Our fleet is helping to accelerate the nation’s transition to clean energy with more than 32,400 megawatts of capacity and annual output that is nearly 90 percent carbon-free. We have set a goal to achieve 100 percent carbon-free power generation by 2040 by leveraging innovative technology and enhancing our diverse mix of hydro, wind and solar resources paired with the nation’s largest nuclear fleet. Follow Constellation on Twitter @ConstellationEG.

