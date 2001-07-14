SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced Storage Sentinel for Amazon S3, a high-performance malware prevention solution for industry-leading Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). Storage Sentinel harnesses the power of SentinelOne’s patented AI to prevent, detect, and respond at machine speed to malicious files entering Amazon S3.

“SentinelOne is committed to protecting our customers’ evolving cloud footprints - whether storage, compute, or containers - from threats like ransomware,” said Rick Bosworth, Director of Product Marketing, SentinelOne. “With Storage Sentinel for Amazon S3, global enterprises can proactively curtail the lateral spread of malware, better manage the risk of disruption to business operations, and stay one step ahead of cyber criminals.”

Advanced threat actors easily evade legacy protection solutions which still rely on signatures. Storage Sentinel is powered by SentinelOne’s patented AI to prevent and detect malicious files and activity. On-access and on-demand file scanning detects malware in milliseconds and scales to secure even the most active storage, without latency. Automated quarantine and metadata for threat enrichment streamline incident response and provide holistic cloud visibility.

With Storage Sentinel for AWS S3, SentinelOne customers can now manage a new enterprise cloud attack surface within the Singularity XDR platform alongside their enterprise assets. For organizations already using Singularity Cloud for runtime protection of cloud workloads in Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), or Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Storage Sentinel is an easy addition to a cloud-first defense-in-depth security strategy.

SentinelOne will be demonstrating Storage Sentinel for Amazon S3 at AWS re:Inforce in Boston, MA at Booth #208. To learn more now, request a demo here.

